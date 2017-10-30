The Court Suspended a Case about the Dirty Air of Sofia

Judge Elena Mavrova of the Sofia City Court (SCC) has suspended the lawsuit on dirty air in Sofia, filed by several organizations against Sofia Municipality. The main reason is that "the applicants have no proven experience, knowledge and financial resources to be able to seriously and in good faith protect the "harmed group of people" in view of the specific subject matter of the case and to bear the burden of conducting the case," Dnevnik reports.

According to the organizations "Spasia Sofia", "About the Earth - Access to Justice", Association "Diabetes Type 2" and Center for Independent Living, as well as lawyers Dimo ​​Gospodinov, Hristo Hristev and Ivan Velov over the years the municipality has failed and did not fight air pollution.

Organizations are united under the name "Clean Air Group". The petition was filed in court at the end of May. The first judge to face the case - Bogdana Zhelyazkova, refused to work on it with a motive that she and her family have also been damaged by the same air in Sofia and this casts doubt on its impartiality.