The Spanish prosecutor's Office is Accusing Carles Puigdemont

The Spanish prosecutor's office is raising charges against Catalan Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont as well as other members of the deposed regional government, BBC reports.

They will be accused of initiating a rebellion against the power of the state and the appropriation of public funds.

Spanish Prosecutor General Jose Manuel Masa also asked Carles Puigdemont to be summoned as a witness.

Meanwhile, it became clear that Puigdemont's party will run for regional elections on December 21st. They announced to the Spanish government in response to the unilateral declaration of independence of the rich region.

"We will participate in the December 21st elections, we will show confidence and allow the Catalans to express their will," spokeswoman Martha Pascal told reporters.