The Spanish prosecutor's Office is Accusing Carles Puigdemont

Politics | October 30, 2017, Monday // 19:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Spanish prosecutor's Office is Accusing Carles Puigdemont wikipedia

The Spanish prosecutor's office is raising charges against Catalan Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont as well as other members of the deposed regional government, BBC reports.

They will be accused of initiating a rebellion against the power of the state and the appropriation of public funds.

Spanish Prosecutor General Jose Manuel Masa also asked Carles Puigdemont to be summoned as a witness.

Meanwhile, it became clear that Puigdemont's party will run for regional elections on December 21st. They announced to the Spanish government in response to the unilateral declaration of independence of the rich region.

"We will participate in the December 21st elections, we will show confidence and allow the Catalans to express their will," spokeswoman Martha Pascal told reporters.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Catalonia, Spain, Carles Puigdemont, prosecution
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria