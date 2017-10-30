Croatia Wants to Enter the Eurozone in 7-8 Years

Pixabay.com

Croatia has set itself the goal of joining the eurozone in the next 7-8 years, Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic said, quoted by local media.

"Our government is geared towards Europe. We want to achieve this goal, this is crucial. The most important things for us are employment, regional and economic development. Croatia has two important steps - one to become a part of the Schengen area and the other to join the eurozone, "he said at a conference organized by the Croatian National Bank.

Andrei Plenkovic stressed that he does not want an exact date, but he hopes the country will "become a member of the eurozone within two government mandates."

"What will the euro bring us? Global, political and economic trust. This is one of the most recognizable and specific symbols. I see the euro as an instrument that is useful for boosting economic growth, "the prime minister added.

