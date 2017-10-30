Cybercriminals in Bulgaria Cause Millions Worth of Damage per Year

The damages of internet crimes in our country are for millions of BGN per year. This was explained to sega by Yavor Kolev of the GDBOP. In his words, most often victims are companies that work online, but there are also cases in which victims are also individuals.

There is billions worth of damage annually on a global scale from cybercrime, Kolev explained.

"The crimes are committed on the territory of many countries, by people of different nationalities, with different roles, and the attacking victims are also around the world," he added. In our country, the most common victims of such frauds are companies that trade entirely on the Internet. "Losses are high, let's say the attacks on Internet banking - the theft of data on Internet banking, within a year the damage is for several BGN million," Kolev said.