Large Fires in Northwestern Italy

More than 200 Italian firefighters fought yesterday with about 15 forest fires in the Piedmont and Lombardia areas, the rescue services said, reports mediapool.

The most affected area is the Susa valley, where the flames, blown by strong winds, are approaching residential areas. About 200 people were evacuated last night from a nursing home, and part of the highway leading to the Frejus tunnel was closed. According to Italian media, around 1000 is the total number of people who left their homes because of the fires in the region in the last week. According to the main agricultural trade union, forest fires burn 140,000 hectares of forest in Italy this year, three times the burned area in 2016. One of the main reasons for this is the record low rainfall in recent months.