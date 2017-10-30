Donald Trump Wanted to Meet the Iranian President, but he was Denied

US President Donald Trump wanted to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani during the UN General Assembly last month, but received a refusal according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, quoted the Tansim agency.

"The American side offered a meeting between the two, which was refused by President Hassan Rouhani," said spokesman Bahram Gamsemi. Earlier this month, Trump said he would not certify the key agreement of 2015 between the Islamic Republic and the world powers, which lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for curbing the Iranian nuclear program.

He threatened to withdraw from the deal if the US Congress or US allies did not agree to tougher restrictions.