First Time in Bulgaria: Residential Complex Received a Certificate for a Sustainable Building

For the first time in Bulgaria, Housing and Commercial Complex has been certified in Bulgaria by BREEAM, the most widely used global standard for sustainable buildings, reports mediapool.

This is the San Stefano Plaza metropolitan complex, which after four years of evaluation work carried out by the team of MOMERIN has BREEAM Excellent certificates for all three parts - residential, commercial and office. The building has a high level of energy efficiency, a healthy living environment, increased environmental value of the landscape and surrounding terrain, optimized waste management, proven environmental building materials and a building management manual developed.

Consumption of energy and natural resources is optimized through RES systems, waste heat treatment from refrigeration chambers for hot water, rainwater utilization, and so on. An improved organization of transport flows has been introduced and cycling is provided. The requirements of BREEAM-2013 are set to be achieved even during the construction and assembly works of the site carried out by Geostroy AD.