The Chief Architect of Sofia Accused the Mayor of Mladost in a Racket of Investors

"I have no problem with the district mayor of Mladost. All investors and builders who have put their money in the area have a problem with it."

The chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov, commented on the criticism of the mayor of the region Desislava Ivancheva to the amendments to the Law on Structure and Building of the Sofia Municipality, drafted by the administration and submitted to parliament by MPs from GERB.

The Chief Architect blamed Ivancheva in a racketeering of investors, as their documents lagged unreasonably long by the regional administration.

"Folders stand and dust for 3-4 months. If you want to racket investors, tell them in a straightforward way," added Zdravkov.

At the end of last week, Ivancheva announced in a letter to the media that the amendments to the law on the structure of the Sofia Municipality were not consulted, although they stated in their motivations that there were opinions from all regional mayors. She also announced that the planned high-rise area near "Tsarigradsko Shosse" Blvd will lead to the construction of parts of the Mladost area which are currently parks and will make traffic more difficult.