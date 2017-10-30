Old Landfills are Temporarily Open due to the Floods in Burgas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 30, 2017, Monday // 18:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Old Landfills are Temporarily Open due to the Floods in Burgas archive

Four old dams in Burgas, which have been closed, will be temporarily opened due to the flooded regional landfill, which has a problem with the drainage system and needs repair, reports mediapool.

This was decided by the Council of Ministers at its emergency meeting on Monday. On the night of 24-25 of October, heavy rain caused the disruption of the walls of seven dams in the Bourgas District, the disaster took three victims, and flooded the regional waste landfill, which was opened only a year ago.

This has created a problem with the disposal of garbage from the municipalities in the region. Therefore, the Cabinet decided, as an emergency measure to ensure the temporary storage of waste until the landfill was repaired, and the garbage be transported to the old landfills in Bourgas, Karnobat, Nessebar and Pomorie. They will be open until November 30, 2017, until the problems with the flooded landfill are solved.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, Burgas, landfill, repair, waste
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria