Old Landfills are Temporarily Open due to the Floods in Burgas

Four old dams in Burgas, which have been closed, will be temporarily opened due to the flooded regional landfill, which has a problem with the drainage system and needs repair, reports mediapool.

This was decided by the Council of Ministers at its emergency meeting on Monday. On the night of 24-25 of October, heavy rain caused the disruption of the walls of seven dams in the Bourgas District, the disaster took three victims, and flooded the regional waste landfill, which was opened only a year ago.

This has created a problem with the disposal of garbage from the municipalities in the region. Therefore, the Cabinet decided, as an emergency measure to ensure the temporary storage of waste until the landfill was repaired, and the garbage be transported to the old landfills in Bourgas, Karnobat, Nessebar and Pomorie. They will be open until November 30, 2017, until the problems with the flooded landfill are solved.