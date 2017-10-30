Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

October 30, 2017
Bulgaria: Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport

There was an emergency landing this morning at Sofia Airport. Shortly after taking off, Bulgaria Air's plane has returned, Nova TV reported.

The machine took off this morning at 07:00 for Amsterdam. But the plane had to come back due to a technical problem. The company has provided another airplane for the passengers. The new departure was scheduled for 14:00.

Tags: Sofia Airport, Bulgaria Air, emergency landing
