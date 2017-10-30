Instagram Added a New 'Superzoom' Feature and Face Filters in Time For Halloween

Instagram Added a New 'Superzoom' Feature and Face Filters in Time For Halloween

Called Superzoom, the feature lives inside the camera on the Instagram app. You can access it by swiping along the bottom of the screen among the camera options. 

To use Superzoom, just press and hold the shutter button. The camera will automatically zoom in, complete with dramatic sound effects. Superzoom works on both the rear and front-facing cameras. 

Superzoom arrives in time for Halloween, along with creepy new face filters — including a vampire and a zombie — and festive stickers. The new features are available now for iOS and Android devices.

 

 

 

 

Instagram, social media, photos, Halloween
