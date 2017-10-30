Instagram Added a New 'Superzoom' Feature and Face Filters in Time For Halloween
Called Superzoom, the feature lives inside the camera on the Instagram app. You can access it by swiping along the bottom of the screen among the camera options.
To use Superzoom, just press and hold the shutter button. The camera will automatically zoom in, complete with dramatic sound effects. Superzoom works on both the rear and front-facing cameras.
Superzoom arrives in time for Halloween, along with creepy new face filters — including a vampire and a zombie — and festive stickers. The new features are available now for iOS and Android devices.
businessinsider.com
- » Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport
- » Places of Pleasure Exhibition Will Open Doors From October 31 in Sofia
- » A 23-year-old Bulgarian Has Died in a Severe Car Accident in the United States
- » Carbon Dioxide Levels Grew at Record Pace in 2016, U.N. Says
- » Bulgaria Leads Pumpkin Production in the EU
- » Now You Can Rent an Electric Car in Sofia