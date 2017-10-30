Government Approved the Draft State Budget of Bulgaria for 2018

Expected after in-depth debates and discussions, the government today approved the draft State Budget of Bulgaria for 2018 and the three-year budget forecast for the period 2018 - 2020. This was announced by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

At the meeting were approved the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and for the budget of the State Social Insurance for the next year.

''I am not sure that if the subsidies of the parties are reduced, democracy will become stronger - there are arguments in support of both'', Goranov said in a comment after today's meeting.

Expert.bg