Bulgarian Red Cross Raised About BGN 139 144 For the Affected by the Floods Victims in the Region of Burgas

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 30, 2017, Monday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Red Cross Raised About BGN 139 144 For the Affected by the Floods Victims in the Region of Burgas pixabay.com

The national donation campaign of the Bulgarian Red Cross gathered for a total of 4 days 139 144 BGN to help those affected by the floods in Burgas District. This was announced by the BRC press center.

BRC teams continue to assess the damage and needs of those affected by the disaster.

The national donation campaign, which for four days has raised the sum of BGN 139,144, continues. Anyone can help:
- via SMS at a short number 1466 at a price of BGN 1 to all mobile operators. The donation SMS for the BRC campaigns is exempt from VAT.
- to the BRC bank account:

BG29UNCR70001506750406
UNCRBGSF
Bank: UniCredit Bulbank
Address: 3, Kaloyan Str., Sofia 1000, Bulgaria

- through on-line donations on the organization's website

BRC thanks all donors!

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: donations, donors, Bulgarian Red Cross, floods, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria