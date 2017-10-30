Bulgarian Red Cross Raised About BGN 139 144 For the Affected by the Floods Victims in the Region of Burgas
The national donation campaign of the Bulgarian Red Cross gathered for a total of 4 days 139 144 BGN to help those affected by the floods in Burgas District. This was announced by the BRC press center.
BRC teams continue to assess the damage and needs of those affected by the disaster.
The national donation campaign, which for four days has raised the sum of BGN 139,144, continues. Anyone can help:
- via SMS at a short number 1466 at a price of BGN 1 to all mobile operators. The donation SMS for the BRC campaigns is exempt from VAT.
- to the BRC bank account:
BG29UNCR70001506750406
UNCRBGSF
Bank: UniCredit Bulbank
Address: 3, Kaloyan Str., Sofia 1000, Bulgaria
- through on-line donations on the organization's website
BRC thanks all donors!
