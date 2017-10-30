A 23-year-old Bulgarian Has Died in a Severe Car Accident in the United States
pixabay.com
A 23-year-old Bulgarian has died in a severe car accident in the United States, reported bTV.
Police reported that the car crash happened near Berea.
Four people were killed in the accident.
An inspection found that one of the drivers was under the influence of drugs and was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
23-year-old Yoanna Ivanova was a student at the University of Berea.
