Police Enter Catalan Government Buildings After Dissolution of Parliament
pixabay.com
Catalonian police were seen entering government buildings in Barcelona on Monday morning, as the region faced into its first work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders, The Telegraph reported.
