Bulgaria Leads Pumpkin Production in the EU

Bulgaria is a leader in the European Union for pumpkin production. This became clear from Eurostat data, published before the Halloween holiday.

In 2016 our country produced 133,000 tons of the big vegetable, which is traditionally used to make frightening lanterns. This is a serious increase compared to the previous year, when only 25,200 tons of pumpkins have come out of the country.

In this curious ranking, Spain ranks second with 97,000 tonnes, with 1000 less - 96,000 is France. Germany and Portugal remain far behind in the pumpkin race.

If we also add the non-EU countries but are located on the Old Continent, Bulgaria is losing slightly the first place from Turkey.

An interesting tendency is observed in Romania - while in Bulgaria in recent years pumpkins are becoming more and more, in our northern neighbor they progressively decrease - from nearly 60 000 tonnes 5 years ago to just over 12 000 in 2016.