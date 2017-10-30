Total Producer Price Index in Industry in September 2017 increased by 0.5% compared to the previous month, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.7% and in the manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices declined by 0.3%. In the manufacturing3 , more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.7% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 1.1%, while prices decreases were reported in the other manufacturing by 1.0%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.2%.

Total Producer Price Index in September 2017 increased by 5.7% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.3%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.9% and in the manufacturing by 4.0%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 13.6%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 6.7% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 4.5%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.8%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in September 2017 increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in September 2017 increased by 0.8% compared to the previous month.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in September 2017 increased by 5.3% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 5.3%. The non-domestic prices rose in the manufacture of basic metals by 13.4% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 11.2%. The prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.9%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 2.5%.