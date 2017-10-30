Now You Can Rent an Electric Car in Sofia

Since October 30, a service for shared mobility with electric vehicles has begun in Sofia. The service is called Spark and is managed through a mobile application that allows customers to find the nearest electric car, to reserve and rent it.

The cars are located in key locations in a central city area and can be rented and unlocked in a blue and green area where they are parked free of charge or in other specially designated locations on the map in the mobile application.

The service started with 25 electric vehicles and SPARK indicated that in six months the number would increase to 50.

Electric car rental through the Spark service can vary from a few minutes to a few days, depending on customer needs. The price is set per minute, with the first 12 minutes included in the initial fee of 3.48 BGN, and every second minute is charged 0.29 BGN. The price for renting an electric car for 24 hours is fixed at 57 BGN and can not be exceeded.

Spark is a joint project of eMobiliTi International, a company specializing in building and managing infrastructure for charging stations for electromobiles and flexible short and long-term rental of electric vehicles, and the Lithuanian Spark, which offers an equivalent service for shared mobility with electric vehicles in Vilnius. Strategic partner of Spark is Porsche BG, who supply the cars - VW e-up!

