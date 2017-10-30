Bulgarian Minister of Health Resigned

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 30, 2017, Monday // 12:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Health Resigned wikipedia

The Minister of Health Prof. Nikolay Petrov resigned. The resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the government's press service announced, quoted by BGNES.

This is the first minister in the third government of Prime Minister Borisov, who withdrew from his post.

The most probable reason for the resignation of Prof. Nikolay Petrov is an investigation made by bTV. According to it, Prof. Petrov, in his capacity of director of Military Medical Academy, has signed contracts for nearly BGN 1.2 million with the company of the man who is father of Naydenov daughter's child. 

His political career began as a minister of health in the government of Marin Raykov in the spring of 2013. Then he was appointed for director of MMA-Sofia. From May 4, 2017, Prof. Petrov is again Minister of Health in the Government of GERB and the United Patriots.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Medical Academy, Nikolay Petrov, health, resigned
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria