Bulgaria: Luis Hamilton is the New Champion of Formula 1

Mercedes-Benz Lewis Hamilton won for the fourth time in his career the world championship in Formula One, reports bgnes. 

Two rounds before the end of the season, the British guaranteed the first place in the pilots, although he finished ninth in today's Grand Prix race in Mexico. His main rival for the championship title, Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari, was fourth, thus losing the theoretical chances to fight for the first position.

Today's race was convincingly won by Red Bull pilot Max Verstaffen, followed by Valter Botas with Mercedes in second place and Kimi Raikkonen with Ferrari on third. After his success, Hamilton equaled the number of titles won with the legend in the "King's Race" Alain Prost, as well as his main rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari this year. For the fourth consecutive year Mercedes also triumphed in the designers, with the second place remaining for the Ferrari team.

