Football Stars are the Target of an Aggressive Campaign by ISIS

The Islamic State terrorist group launched an aggressive campaign threatening football stars as well as the world championship that will be in Russia next summer. The threats are made through posters that have been handled by photographers and distributed by Wafa 'Media Foundation, which plays the role of terrorists' media, reports sega.

The last threat (Saturday) is against the coach of the national team of France, Didier Deschamps. The collage of the 49-year-old World and European champion portrays him seated, handcuffed, and behind him a terrorist has pointed a gun at his head. Aside from the coach's image, "Didier Deschamps is Allah's enemy", and a message saying, "We will continue to terrorize you and destroy your life."

Previously, ISIS spread similar threats to the stars Lionel Messi and Neymar. In one collage, the Argentinean striker is depicted behind bars and shedding bloody tears. The other, which is even more startling, is a scene of hostages. Messi is already murdered, and Neymar is on his knees and cries for mercy while a jihadist is preparing to cut his throat.