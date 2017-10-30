Wizz Air Introduced Its New Cabin Baggage Policy

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has introduced its new cabin baggage policy, which allows all passengers to travel with a larger hand baggage free of charge.

From yesterday, 29 October, passengers now have the automatic right to travel with one hand baggage with a maximum size of 55x40x23cm and a maximum weight of 10kg, which is covered by the price of the airline ticket purchased. Passengers can pick up duty-free goods purchased at the airport after a security check.

For customers interested in even bigger cabin luggage, the WIZZ Priority service is available, allowing passengers to carry an extra small bag on board with a maximum size of 40x30x18cm that they can put under the seat. The service ensures that their free hand baggage (55x40x23cm) will be placed in the cabin. WIZZ Priority also allows passengers not to queue while boarding, but to be the first to board the plane (the WIZZ Priority service is also valid for passengers who have purchased WIZZ Go, WIZZ Plus and WIZZ Privilege Pass )