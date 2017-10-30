Grigor Dimitrov Starts Against a Frenchman in Paris

Representative of the hosts will be the first rival of Grigor Dimitrov in the this year of the series Masters Tennis - in Paris (EUR 4.27 million) this week. The Bulgarian is No. 6 in the circuit in Bercy Hall and starts directly in the 2nd round. Against him will be the winner of the French clash Richard Gasquet - Benoit Per.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov personally confirmed that in February 2018 he will defend his title from Sofia, "ATP 250" category.

