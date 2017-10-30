Earthquake in the Arctic Ocean
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded north of the archipelago of Franz Joseph in the Arctic Ocean, the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) reports.
The epicenter is 2891 kilometers north of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and 3025 kilometers from the Finnish capital Helsinki. The earthquake was of 10 kilometers depth, informs the Bulgarian National Television.
