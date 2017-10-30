The Attacker of the Pirogov Nurse was Found Dead

The 18-year-old patient who attacked a nurse at Pirogov hospital on Friday night is found dead, reports sega.

Attorney Chief Prosecutor spokesperson Rumyana Arnaudova pointed out to FOCUS that this is probably the same person who was found dead on Saturday.

The Interior Ministry also said that this version was being investigated, but the dead is still not recognized.

According to appearance and clothes, the man is probably the same one that caused the bodily injuries to the nurse in Pirogov, Arnaudova said, quoted by FOCUS.

She specified that the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office is determining the reasons for the young man's death, but according to the autopsy, it is probably suicide. The body of the young man was found in the courtyard of Vasil Levski Blvd. Death has occurred after falling from a big height.