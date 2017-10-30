The Proposed Idea of Asylum in Belgium for Catalan Leader Puigdemont is not on the Table

The Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel dismissed the suggestion by Belgium's Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Theo Franken, that the country could give political asylum to the leader of the Catalan separatists, Carles Puigdemont, in front of RTBF TV.

Such a possibility "is absolutely not on the agenda of the country," he said, and called on Franken "add oil into the fire".

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also reacted sharply: "Such ideas do not express the position of the government and only worsen the situation in the region, we have to calm people, not to infuriate them even more"

Yesterday Franken said that Puigdemont's political asylum "is not incredible if you look at the situation. There (in Spain) they are already talking about jail. Can the court over him be fair? "

The secretary of asylum added that" Catalans who feel politically threatened ", including Puigdemont, can apply for asylum in Belgium. He told Fremant TV VRT that "Belgium may be an opportunity for Puigdemont to get out", but added that so far no such request has been received.