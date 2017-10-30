More than Half of the Medics in Bulgaria are over 55 Years of Age

There are fewer young doctors are in our country. More than half of the medics in Bulgaria are over 55 years old, bTV reports.

The working doctors in Bulgaria are about 28 thousand. Only 3,200 of them are under the age of 35, and more than 20% are medics over 60 years of age. There are also some in their 70s and 80s, and we continue to count on on them, adds bTV.

"About 70% of graduate doctors have expressed a desire to go abroad immediately. This is very worrying. Perhaps there will be a moment when there will be a great gap between the generations and that will not be good for healthcare, and for patients as well, "said Dr. Julian Yordanov.

The young people choose to go abroad mainly because of pay and career development. This year, 400 new doctors left Bulgaria to specialize their skills and work abroad.