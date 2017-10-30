Strong Storms Kill Five in Germany, Poland and Czech Republic

pixabay.com

Powerful storms have wreaked havoc in parts of central and northern Europe, killing at least five people in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

A 63-year-old camper drowned on the German coast as the result of a storm surge while the other four were killed by falling trees in strong winds.

Winds reached 180km/h (112mph) on the Czech Republic's highest mountain.

Thousands of Poles and Czechs are still without power. The centre of the German city of Hamburg has been flooded.

Some rail services were still suspended in parts of Germany after routes sustained damage.

Disruption had also been reported on railways and several roads across the Czech Republic.

