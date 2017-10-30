NIMH: Windy and Colder Today, with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C

Today it will be windy and temperatures will continue to decrease. There will be strong, in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria sometimes stormy wind from West-Northwest.



Cloudiness will vary, in many areas to mostly sunny weather. There will be almost no rains. Minimum temperatures are expected at between 4°C and 9°C, while maximum ones will reach 9°C to 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.