''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins

''Winter'' action begins. It is expected to announce the measures and control of the roads ahead in the winter months, reported BGNES.

Usually the action takes place in three stages. Bicycles and carts will be tracked in the first week, Nova TV reported.

During the second stage on focus will be the safety of pedestrians, and the third if the cars are prepared for winter driving.

There are mass control checks around the country.

The Traffic Police will check the condition of the tires, lights, wipers, including the window washer system.

Novinite.com recalls that preparations for the winter season are scheduled, the API said. This week the inspections of the cleaning companies begins - there will be inspections on the available equipment, raw materials - salt, sand, brine, etc. In the maintenance of 20 000 km of republic roads in the winter months there will be about 3000 snow-cleaning machines spraying equipment sand, etc. There will be about 100,000 tons of salt, 300,000 tons of sand.

The directors of the 27 District Road Administrations are required to monitor the area forecasts and to take the necessary actions to process roads in high-mountain areas and passageways where there are prerequisites for slipperiness and icing on wetlands.