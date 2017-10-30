''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins

Society | October 30, 2017, Monday // 08:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins pixabay.com

''Winter'' action begins. It is expected to announce the measures and control of the roads ahead in the winter months, reported BGNES.

Usually the action takes place in three stages. Bicycles and carts will be tracked in the first week, Nova TV reported.

During the second stage on focus will be the safety of pedestrians, and the third if the cars are prepared for winter driving.

There are mass control checks around the country.

The Traffic Police will check the condition of the tires, lights, wipers, including the window washer system.

Novinite.com recalls that preparations for the winter season are scheduled, the API said. This week the inspections of the cleaning companies begins - there will be inspections on the available equipment, raw materials - salt, sand, brine, etc. In the maintenance of 20 000 km of republic roads in the winter months there will be about 3000 snow-cleaning machines spraying equipment sand, etc. There will be about 100,000 tons of salt, 300,000 tons of sand.

The directors of the 27 District Road Administrations are required to monitor the area forecasts and to take the necessary actions to process roads in high-mountain areas and passageways where there are prerequisites for slipperiness and icing on wetlands.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: winter, roads, checks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria