Council of Ministers will Meet Today to Discuss the State Budget

The regular government meeting will be held today at 10 am, reported BGNES.

It is expected Bulgarian MPs to take a decision for approving a draft law on the state budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2018.

The government will also discuss a draft decision to amend the Safe Use of Nuclear Energy Act. Changes in the Regulations on the Application of the Social Assistance Act will be considered. A long-term investment policy will be adopted by the state fund to guarantee the sustainability of the state pension system for the period 2018-2020.