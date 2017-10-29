Bulgarian Red Cross Raised About BGN 105 000 to Help the Affected by the Floods in Burgas
A national campaign of the Bulgarian Red Cross raised about BGN 105 000 to help the affected by the floods in the region of Burgas, informs the press center of the organization.
Today the provision of aid to the most affected by the flood residents of the Burgas District continues in the villages of Cherni vrah, Trastikovo, Polski izvor and Ravnets. Until 10.00 today the collected funds from the campaign amount to BGN 104 997.
