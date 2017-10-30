Ideas for an Unforgettable Weekend in Varna

With the arrival of low-cost airlines at Varna Airport, the city has the unique opportunity to establish itself as an attractive destination throughout the year.

The cheap way of travelling, with no extras, revolutionised air travel and opened Europe for all people. Thanks to the new partners from the three airlines, Varna hopes to become more accessible to Europeans and to establish itself as a destination for the four seasons.

With 12 new destinations Varna Airport will increase its flight program, air transport will become affordable for both the city's citizens and all citizens of the European Union who want to travel to Varna.

For lovers of short-term weekend trips we offer some suggestions for unforgettable emotions and experiences in three days!

1. Enjoy the nightlife

In Varna there are clubs and bars suitable for every musical taste. On the coast until late autumn, there are restaurants offering good-value drinks and a rich menu of dishes. Some bars also work in the winter. There are a variety of discos - from those who love retro music, and other clubs with contemporary music.

2. Visit the major shopping malls

Several malls are located in the city. Two of them are in the area of ​​the bus station. You can shop around, watch movies, eat, have fun with the family, go to the gym and what not. There are bookstores with varied literature in Bulgarian, English and Russian and other languages.

In the central part of Varna there are mainly shops for clothes and shoes, but there are no places to buy souvenirs. After the end of the walk you can sit in one of the lovely cafes or restaurants on the beach.

3. Visit the Archaeological Museum and the Roman Baths

Varna has a real wealth in terms of local history and archeology. The treasure of the Varna chalcolithic necropolis was discovered around the city. In addition to the objects of the Museum, you can see remains from Greek and Roman times, artefacts from the time of the First and Second Bulgarian States and traces of the Ottoman domination on the Bulgarian lands.

The Roman baths in the city are Europe's fourth-largest baths, so they are worth seeing. And, now you can enjoy a splendid espresso, since recently a cafe with hot and cold beverages opened next to the museum.

4. Enjoy the unique views from the Sea Station and the Port

The Marine Station has a great view of the East of the city. On the passenger terminal of the port often there are large passenger ships and beautiful sailing boats, which can be taken by the tourists. The area has lovely fish restaurants. Do not miss to visit one of the many new venues there. There is also a pedestrian walking alley to the harbour, at the end of which concerts are often organized.

5. Treat yourself to spa treatments

In the hotels of Varna and the nearby resorts you can spend a pleasant and relaxing holiday. Treat yourself to spa and wellness treatments. You can also try healing mud treatment. Those who choose the sea capital of Bulgaria for their next destination will be able to enjoy real health tourism.

In the area there are some of the best resorts on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast: "Golden Sands" and "St. St. Constantine and Helena ". They have a rich variety of spa and medical centers that can satisfy the ever-increasing demands of people who care about their health.

People who come to the resort "Golden Sands" can enjoy not only the sea but also a wonderful natural park with a deciduous forest. Here you have the opportunity to relax in the sauna, have spa procedures, mud treatments and massages. It is no accident that the resort is a preferred holiday place for foreign and Bulgarian tourists.

In the resort. "St. St. Constantine and Helena" has developed a program called sea therapy and grape treatment, which is offered in hotels as an element of healthy eating and lifestyle. In addition, our Bulgarian grapes have significantly more valuable properties than imported varieties. The resort is preferred not only because of the beautiful beaches but also because of the mineral water. It comes from 7 mineral springs that have no analogue in Europe. One of the springs flows directly into the sea and it is warm, making it very popular among visitors to the city almost year round. The water temperature is between 40 and 60 degrees. Many tourists come here because water heals cardiovascular disease, and in combination with climate, its impact becomes even stronger. Here is a rich variety of spa and medical centers.

Varna offers numerous opportunities for tourism and recreation. Be sure to visit it even if it is just for a weekend!

Author: Maya Dzhambazova