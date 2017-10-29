Stoltenberg: NATO Countries are within the Scope of the DPRK's Missiles

Politics » DEFENSE | October 29, 2017, Sunday // 10:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Stoltenberg: NATO Countries are within the Scope of the DPRK's Missiles YouTube.com

DPRK missiles can reach the territory of NATO countries, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on a visit to Japan on October 29, reports bgnes. 

"Europe is in the scope of missiles (North Korea), NATO countries are already in danger," says Stoltenberg in an interview with Japan's Jomuri. In its entirety, NATO "protects its members from ballistic missiles with the help of relevant deterrents." "NATO has the ability and determination to counter-attack," assured the Secretary-General of the alliance.

Stoltenberg also pointed out the need to exert pressure on the DPRK, including strict adherence to economic sanctions. The tensions of the Korean Peninsula are preserved thanks to the active development of the DPRK's missile-nuclear program as well as the South Korean military maneuvers. Two ballistic missiles were tested in the DPRK in July, and two more missiles were fired on August 29 and September 15, which flew over Japan, and a successful hydrogen bomb attempt was announced on September 3.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stoltenberg, NATO, defense, North Korea, missiles
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria