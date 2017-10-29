Stoltenberg: NATO Countries are within the Scope of the DPRK's Missiles

DPRK missiles can reach the territory of NATO countries, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on a visit to Japan on October 29, reports bgnes.

"Europe is in the scope of missiles (North Korea), NATO countries are already in danger," says Stoltenberg in an interview with Japan's Jomuri. In its entirety, NATO "protects its members from ballistic missiles with the help of relevant deterrents." "NATO has the ability and determination to counter-attack," assured the Secretary-General of the alliance.

Stoltenberg also pointed out the need to exert pressure on the DPRK, including strict adherence to economic sanctions. The tensions of the Korean Peninsula are preserved thanks to the active development of the DPRK's missile-nuclear program as well as the South Korean military maneuvers. Two ballistic missiles were tested in the DPRK in July, and two more missiles were fired on August 29 and September 15, which flew over Japan, and a successful hydrogen bomb attempt was announced on September 3.