About 20 Municipal Hospitals in Bulgaria are Facing Bankruptcy
About 20 municipal hospitals in the country are in severe financial condition and may go bankrupt, reports BNT.
This is a warning made by their National Association. Because of the underfunded clinical pathways, health establishments are accumulating debts and staff salaries are reduced. The National Association of Municipalities and the Doctors' Union want the state to take measures to solve the problem.
According to the Ministry of Health, the municipal hospitals in the country are 121. The accumulated debts at the end of last month are over BGN 100 million.
The Doctors' Union urges the Health Fund to pay hospitals for so-called over-volunteering for 2015. They refused to comment. The Association of Municipalities insists that the financial aid granted by the health ministry of the municipal hospitals should increase from 6 to 16 million leva.
