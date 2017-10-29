Italians Laundered EUR 105 Million through Bulgaria, 26 People Arrested

Bulgaria: Italians Laundered EUR 105 Million through Bulgaria, 26 People Arrested Pixabay.com

Torino's Financial Guard arrested 26 people accused of taking part in a financial fraud in the Italian state for over EUR 105m , 24chasa newspaper reported.

Money was transferred to companies' accounts in Bulgaria, and then traded via ATMs in Italy.

More than 40 properties in Turin and Rimini, as well as several luxury cars, have been seized within the operation.

According to the investigation by the Prosecutor's Office of Torino, the criminal organization responsible for major fraud of the Italian state has acted in the field of energy efficiency projects. Through them were sold shares certifying the energy saving.

After several money-laundering operations, fraudsters transferred money to companies mostly in Bulgaria, but sometimes also in Romania and the UAE, operating in the real estate, construction and trade of cars, watches and alcohol.

Italy, money laundering, captured, fraud, Bulgaria
