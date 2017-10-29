EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel: Bulgaria is Becoming a Factor

"We take the Presidency at a key moment in which we are talking about the future of the EU. Bulgaria can have an incredible role. Now is the time for unification in the country, not for division. Bulgaria is becoming a factor. "

This was said in a new interview by EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel in an interview for "Good mornig" on Nova TV.

"Brussels sees Bulgaria as a sustainable partner moving in the right direction," she added.

Regarding the conflict in Catalonia, she commented: "It was an illegal referendum. Our interlocutor remains Madrid and the Spanish government. It is very important to maintain the dialogue. "

The European Commissioner for Digitization also commented on the impact of social networks and the phenomenon of "fake news": "For 4 months I have not missed out anything on this topic. I will start a public consultation within a month and then I will set up a high-level expert group to come up with very specific measures."

"Bulgaria has the potential to become a regional leader in the Balkans when talking about digitization," she added.