First Snow in the Winter Resort Pamporovo

Business » TOURISM | October 28, 2017, Saturday
Bulgaria: First Snow in the Winter Resort Pamporovo Pixabay.com

In Pamporovo resorts there is snow, bTV broadcasts. The news also shared early in the morning by people in social networks.

For now, the snow is insignificant, about 2 centimeters, but it is still raining.

The temperature in the resort is zero degrees.

From the regional road authority in Smolyan they warn drivers to drive with caution because the roads are wet and slippery because of the rain in the whole area.

There are no traffic restrictions entered.

Tags: first snow, winter resort, Pamporovo
