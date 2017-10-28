First Snow in the Winter Resort Pamporovo

In Pamporovo resorts there is snow, bTV broadcasts. The news also shared early in the morning by people in social networks.

For now, the snow is insignificant, about 2 centimeters, but it is still raining.

The temperature in the resort is zero degrees.

From the regional road authority in Smolyan they warn drivers to drive with caution because the roads are wet and slippery because of the rain in the whole area.

There are no traffic restrictions entered.