German Economist Clemens Fuest: Europe Faces a New Debt Crisis

Business » FINANCE | October 28, 2017, Saturday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Economist Clemens Fuest: Europe Faces a New Debt Crisis wikipedia

The president of the most influential German economic institute, IFO Clemens Fuest, is not expecting the events in Spain and the possible secession of Catalonia to lead to turbulence in the currency union, sega said.

Catalonia is a very big problem for Spain, but I would not describe it as a risk to the euro area as a whole. And even if it comes to separation from Spain, Catalonia is very small and will be isolated. So I do not expect to have a serious impact on the currency union, the president says.

In the Horizon interview, Clemens Fuest warned: Europe faces a new debt crisis. In his words, the biggest problem of the currency union is now Italy.

I think Wolfgang Schaeuble is quite right. If we continue in the same way, we are facing a new debt crisis that is deeper than the one we have experienced. Debt in the eurozone countries is growing and is now close to 100% of GDP, the president of the institute added.

Clemens Fuest is categorical that while the eurozone is not stabilized, there is no possibility of expanding it.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: debt crisis, forecast, EU, Economist
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria