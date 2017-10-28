UN: Homosexuality is Considered a Crime in 70 Countries Around the World

Same-sex relationships are considered a crime in more than 70 countries, and the sexual minorities living in them face serious human rights violations. This is clear from a report by the UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination on the grounds of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Vitit Muntarbhorn.

"Today, criminalization of same-sex relationships is seen in more than 70 countries, and in some of them the death penalty still exists," he said, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, according to which even if the state does not have laws that equate homosexuality to crime, they can act through "normative acts relating to the rules of public order that are used to persecute people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity."

The expert urged the parties to repeal these laws and not to adopt provisions that could be used to persecute people because of their orientation. In addition, he called for governments and the private sector to adopt "effective anti-discrimination measures" that would contribute to "building a society that understands and respects sexual diversity."