Spanish Deputy Prime Minister took Charge of Catalonia

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria takes over the management of the Catalonia area after Madrid took its autonomous status yesterday and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy fired the regional government, the agencies said, reports sega.

The central government triggered Article 155 of the country's Constitution, after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence in the late afternoon yesterday on the basis of the results of a referendum held on October 1, considered unlawful by Madrid.

Spain's Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido is leading the Catalonian police after the chief of police, Jose Luis Trapero, was removed. Both decisions enter into force immediately.

The Spanish government yesterday decided that elections will be held in Catalonia on 21 December.