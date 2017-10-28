Registration of NGOs in Bulgaria will Become Cheaper

Registration fees for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) will decrease from 2 to 4 times, depending on the type of entry and the way in which applications are submitted, according to a draft of the Ministry of Justice, reports sega.

From January 1, they will be registered with the Registry Agency and not with the court as it is now.

Following the change, non-profit legal entities will submit paperwork to all registry offices of the Registry Agency in the country wherever their head office is located. It will be possible for applications to be submitted electronically and the fee for this will be 50% lower than the ones submitted in person.