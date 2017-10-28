Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Respects the Constitutional Order of Spain

Bulgaria respects the constitutional order of the Kingdom of Spain, the rule of law as fundamental values of the European Union and all its member states, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on 27th of October, quoted by BNT.

We support the preservation of the territorial integrity and state sovereignty of Spain which is our strategic partner and ally, the statement adds.

We are concerned about a possible escalation of tension in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia in the Kingdom of Spain, the foreign ministry said. We call on all authorities in the country to engage in constructive dialogue, responsibility and respect for the rule of law - to protect the stability, unity and security of citizens. We believe in the ability of the Spanish government to deal with this difficult situation in accordance with the Constitution of the country and the principles and fundamental rights of citizens set out in it. The stability and prosperity of friendly Spain are important for Bulgaria, for the EU and for the citizens of Europe. Unity, dialogue, solidarity and cooperation are the way to tackle the serious challenges that Europe and the world face, the statement said.