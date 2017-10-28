Residents of Varshets and Near Settlements Protest Against the High Prices of Water
Residents of Varshets and near settlements protest against the high prices of water, radio Focus reports, citing the protest’s organizators.
People will gather at the Petrohan pass in the area of Barzia at 11.30.
