Catalonia Independence: Spain Strips Police Chiefs of Powers
The Spanish government has stripped Catalonia's most senior police officials of their powers, hours after direct rule was imposed on the region, BBC reports.
This is the first specific measure taken since the Catalan parliament voted to declare independence.
PM Mariano Rajoy has also announced the dissolution of the regional parliament and the removal of the Catalan leader, and called for snap local elections.
Demonstrations for and against independence went on into the night.
More are expected on Saturday, with a rally "for the unity of Spain and the constitution" to be held in Madrid.
The crisis began when Catalan leaders held an independence referendum, defying a ruling by the Constitutional Court which had declared it illegal.
- » German Groups Mobilize Against Rise of Far Right
- » Ireland says Brexit Talks Can't Move on Without Clarity Over Border
- » Italian Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law
- » German Parties Brace for Tough Coalition Talks on Migration
- » Crisis Over Catalan Independence Nears Crucial Few Days
- » Brexit Transition Period Likely to be Limited to 20 Months, EU Officials say