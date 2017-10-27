Romania is Preparing to Buy a US Missile Defense System for USD 3.9 Billion

The Romanian Defense Ministry presented for public discussion the bill for the purchase of 7 systems for PRO Patriot from the US totaling USD 3.9 billion, Romanian media reported, quoted sega.

The first system had to be bought this year. Arms must be paid before delivery.

Contracts for the purchase of the systems can not be signed without the views of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament. The document will be debated by October 30, after it has to be approved by the government and then by the parliament