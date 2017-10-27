The EC to Spend EUR 30 billion on Research, Science and Innovation by 2020

The total budget of the Horizon 2020 program is € 77 billion intended to support scientific excellence in Europe and to achieve significant breakthroughs in science. Over the next three years, the Commission will seek to provide more research funding to address fewer but important issues such as migration, security, the environment, clean energy and the digital economy, according to the press center of the institution, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

Over the next two years, the EU will fund EUR 3.3 billion in carbon reduction efforts, 1 billion will be for circular economy research, EUR 1.7 billion will be geared to digitizing European industry and services . For Defense Studies, 1 billion euros are earmarked, and for migration issues EUR 200 million.

The funding of research of scientific interest, which has no immediate practical application, will be maintained. Approximately 1.86 billion euros are planned for such projects. The Marie Curie Grant Scheme for Researchers will rely on EUR 2.9 billion.

One billion euros will be devoted to international cooperation in the field of research - with Canada in the field of medicine, with the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia - in the field of automation of road transport, with India - on water supply issues. African countries - in the area of ​​food security and renewable energy.