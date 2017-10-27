The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles Heads the Presidency of the EU Group

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 27, 2017, Friday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles Heads the Presidency of the EU Group bnt.bg

The Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, Veselin Valchev, was elected Chairman of the General Consuls Group of the Member States of the European Union for 2018, reports BNT. 

Traditionally, group presidents are elected for one year, regardless of the country holding the EU Council presidency.

"The choice for me is both a challenge and an honor. But above all, it is a sign of respect for Bulgaria.", said Valchev. 

Los Angeles Consular Corps consists of 105 Consulates General and is the third largest in the world. 21 of the EU Member States have consular offices in the city.

The first photo of the new chairman Veselin Valchev is with his predecessor - Croatia's Consul General Sinisa Gergic.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: consul, LA, Bulgaria, EU, leader, Group
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria