The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles Heads the Presidency of the EU Group
The Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, Veselin Valchev, was elected Chairman of the General Consuls Group of the Member States of the European Union for 2018, reports BNT.
Traditionally, group presidents are elected for one year, regardless of the country holding the EU Council presidency.
"The choice for me is both a challenge and an honor. But above all, it is a sign of respect for Bulgaria.", said Valchev.
Los Angeles Consular Corps consists of 105 Consulates General and is the third largest in the world. 21 of the EU Member States have consular offices in the city.
The first photo of the new chairman Veselin Valchev is with his predecessor - Croatia's Consul General Sinisa Gergic.
