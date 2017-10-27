Putin Launched Four Ballistic Missiles

Bulgaria: Putin Launched Four Ballistic Missiles Source: Pixabay

The President and Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, attended the Strategic Nuclear Force management exercise. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

Peskov clarified that during the training there was an interaction between the strategic missile troops, the nuclear submarines of the North and Pacific Fleet and the strategic aviation of the Russian Air Force troops. Putin launched four ballistic missiles, Peskov revealed.

From Peskov's words it became clear that four "Topol" rockets were tested. One of the intercontinental missiles was fired from a mobile unit at Plesetsk to Kura in Kamchatka, while the other three were fired from submarines.

According to the military ministry, the strategic bombers Topolev-160, Topolev-85MS and Topolev-22MZ participated in the training. 

