Man who has been Driving Drunk and Without Licence for 10 Years, Accumulated Fines for BGN 7720

Bulgaria: Man who has been Driving Drunk and Without Licence for 10 Years, Accumulated Fines for BGN 7720 Source: Pixabay

A man from Shumen area is an almost sure record holder of the largest amount due to the state, accumulated by fines from driving violations, reports actualno. 

C.V. never in his life had a driving license, but that did not stop him from driving. Thus, for the period 2007 to 2017, the 28-year-old man from the village of Drumevo accumulated liabilities of BGN 7720. The driver was established within one day at two different locations - In Shumen and Drumevo village to drive after drinking alcohol, without a driving license, and with an unregistered vehicle.

